Postcards from Patna: Unprecedented flood situation throws life out of gear

Torrential rains have caused widespread devastation in Bihar so much so that the death toll has climbed up to 28. Relief and rescue operations are continuing to reach out to those stranded in badly affected areas. People tried resuming normal business under an overcast sky but weather department has predicted fresh showers may lash the state any time. Flooding in many parts of Patna has left residents scurrying for shelter.

Image Source : PTI Residents ride a municipality earth-mover through a flooded street in Patna.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 4,000 people in Patna. NDRF has deployed five teams, with about 45 personnel in each, to conduct rescue and relief works in the city. In most of the places, people are stuck in their houses due to waterlogging.

​ Image Source : PTI A flood-affected person sits with a child on a cart in an area affected by waterlogging in Patna.

Patna is among the worst affected with flood-like situation in the city and its suburban areas. Patna is facing severe waterlogging after it received heavy rains over the last three days.

Image Source : PTI Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and his family members being rescued by a SDRF team from his flooded residence in Patna.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi was "rescued" by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) boat and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan put up at a hotel instead of their house in a posh locality of the city.

Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by minister for water resources Sanjay Jha and Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas before reviewing the situation across the state at a high-level meeting where he interacted with district-level officials through video conferencing.

Image Source : PTI Indian Air Force drops relief material for flood-affected residents of Rajendra Nagar, in Patna.

A chopper of the Indian Air Force arrived in the city by noon, upon request from the state government, and commenced air-dropping of food and other relief material to people living in low-lying areas where water level is said to be several feet deep.

Image Source : PTI Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) personnel rescue residents from the flood affected Rajendra Nagar.

Well-heeled people stood haplessly on the terraces or roofs of their houses, trying to catch packets that were dropped by the helicopter or hurled at them from boats ferried by the NDRF and the SDRF.

