Bihar: Nursing home removes both kidneys of woman, police hunts for accused

The Bihar Police are on the lookout for a doctor and owner of a private nursing home that has been accused of allegedly removing both kidneys of a woman in Muzaffarpur, an official said On Saturday.

The woman who had been on dialysis at the ICU of Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, had her kidneys removed at the unauthorised Shubhkant Clinic in the Bariyarpur area of Muzaffarpur. She underwent uterus-removal surgery on September 3.

Doctors asked to run several other tests to confirm whether both of her kidneys are missing. "Following the uterus-removal surgery, she continued to suffer from stomach pain. She finally went to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on September 7. After conducting tests, doctors at SKMCH told her family that both of her kidneys have been removed," said Saroj Kumar, the inspector in charge of Sakra police station.

"Three special teams have been formed to nab the accused -- Pawan Kumar, the owner of Shubhkant Clinic, and RK Singh, who is suspected to be a quack," he said. Doctors treating Sunita at IGIMS said her condition is very critical.

"She is on regular dialysis and her condition is still critical. She will have to undergo a kidney transplant when her situation improves. Her vitals are being closely monitored," doctor Om Kumar, the head of the Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Department at IGIMS. Doctor Rajesh Tiwary, the head of Urology at IGIMS, however, said that more tests are needed to confirm whether both her kidneys have been removed.

"When her condition improves, we would conduct more medical exams to find out whether her both kidneys were removed. Just on the basis of a mere CT scan, we can't conclude that her both kidneys were removed. She will have to go through specific medical examinations," he said. The state government has assured Sunita's family that it would bear the expenses of her treatment, said doctor Ranjit Guha, the principal of IGIMS.

