Bihar: Patna passport officer receives threat letter demanding Rs 10 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Bihar news : A regional passport officer in Patna received a threat letter demanding money on Tuesday morning. The letter was left outside the official's home in the Digha area of Patna.

The letter said that since Kumar earns a lot of money due to his work, he should share some of it. The letter stated that if the officer tries to contact the police in any way, his family members will be killed.

"You earn a lot and have more than enough money. We want to reduce it a bit which is why we will take Rs 10 lakh, everyone knows where your children study and when you go to the office. If you inform the police, we will empty an entire magazine," said the contents of the threat letter.

The police filed an FIR and an investigation into the case is still on.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad minor girl was taken to two hotels, raped for two days; 2 caught

Latest India News