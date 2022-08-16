Bihar news: BJP top brass holds meeting with state unit's core group at party headquarters in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP National President JP Nadda addresses after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to finalise the candidate for upcoming vice-presidential elections, at BJP head office in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership held a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting, which started at 6 pm, comes days after the JD(U) parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state.

What was discussed in the meeting?

Party deliberated on the BJP's future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Organisational changes also came up for discussion in the meeting BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leader Amit Shah chaired the meeting. The party's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh was also present. Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi – all of whom are from Bihar – attended the meeting. The BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain were present in the meeting.

This was the first meeting of the state BJP leaders with the central leadership after Kumar snapped ties with it on August 9 and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance, which includes the Congress and the Left. The meeting comes on a day Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his two-member cabinet, which, till now, included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav besides him. Thirty-one ministers took oath with the RJD getting a lion's share.

