Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result 2022: Counting underway - check full winners list

Bihar Municipal election results: The counting of votes for the Bihar municipal election is underway amid tight security arrangements. The political fate of 11,127 candidates will be decided with the declaration of the results on Friday.

Stray incidents of violence had marred polling for the urban local bodies in the state, with 57.17 per cent of the nearly 62 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

“The counting of votes of 17 municipal corporations, including Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats began at 8 am across 68 counting centers,” the official of the Bihar State Election Commission said.

“These centers are under multi-layered security cover. The result is expected to be out in the afternoon,” he said.

The second phase of voting was held in 23 districts of the state wherein 61,94, 826 persons exercised their right to franchise. There were 11,127 candidates - 5,154 males and 5,973 females - in the fray for 1,525 posts of ward councillors, 68 posts of chief councillors, and 68 posts of deputy councillors. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, December 30.

The first phase of the polls was held on December 18 for 156 municipal corporation wards. The results were declared on December 20.

The municipal polls were earlier scheduled to be held on October 10 and 20. However, it got delayed after the Patna High Court, in its order, said that the reservations of extremely backward castes and (EBC)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) in the ensuing urban local bodies polls in Bihar are "illegal".

