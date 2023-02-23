'After 8.5 years, country's name will be...': Bihar minister makes objectionable remark on Agniveers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Minister Surendra Yadav makes objectionable remark on Centre's Agniveer scheme

Bihar's Co-operative Minister Surendra Yadav on Thursday made an objectionable remark while hitting out at Centre's Agniveer scheme saying that after 8.5 years from now, the country's name will be included among 'Hijdon Ki Fauj (Army of eunuchs).

"Exactly 8.5 yrs from now, country's name will be included among 'Hijdon ki fauj.' After 8.5 yrs, current Army men will retire and training of these Agniveers won't be complete... Whoever gave this idea should be hanged," Surendra Yadav said.

Meanwhile, a top Army official on Thursday said that there is no change in the syllabus or the test pattern for the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in the recruitment procedure for Agniveers.

"Youth today are enabled & fit enough to take online computer-based exams. It's also to facilitate youth because a very large crowd was coming to rallies. These will become things of past as hereafter, very few selected people will be called for physical rallies," Lt Gen NS Sarna, DG, Recruiting, Indian Army said.

"There's no change in syllabus & no change in the pattern of exam. It's only what candidates were doing with pencil and paper would now be sitting at the computer and answering multiple choice questions which used to be asked even earlier," he said.

"Registration open from Feb 16 till March 15. Exam will be held in April end at approx 176 locations across the country. Candidates can choose any of the 5 locations they can suggest and we'll allot one of the locations to the candidate of the 5 for online exam," Lt Gen NS Sarna added.

"Incentivising ITI-qualified candidates, even 10th passed candidates with 2 year ITI course eligible to apply for Agniveer technical category. They'll get bonus marks. NCC candidates with A,B or C certificate, outstanding sportspersons, diploma holders will also get bonus marks," the Army officer said.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi can be PM, Mamata Banerjee a game-changer, says Shatrughan Sinha

ALSO READ | 'Amit Shah will meet same fate as that of Indira Gandhi if...': Khalistan supporter Amritpal threatens HM

Latest India News