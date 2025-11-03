28-year-old Bihar man found dead inside engineer's car at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station, probe launched The deceased was identified as Javed, a resident of Purnia in Bihar. His belongings -- a backpack, mobile phone, and clothes -- were found near him, police said.

New Delhi:

The body of a 28-year-old man was found inside the backseat of a car belonging to a railway engineer near Anand Vihar station in Delhi. Police said the Bihar native died due to asphyxiation after getting locked inside the vehicle. Officials said they received a call about the body in the parked car around 7.30 pm on October 31 and a team immediately reached the spot.

Police said the deceased was identified as Javed - a resident of Purnia in Bihar. According to officers, his backpack, mobile phone and clothes were found near him inside the car. The police officer added that there were no external injury marks on the body.

CCTV footage shows sequence of events

As per CCTV footage, Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Guru Pratap parked his car at around 10.49 am and went to his office without locking the vehicle. At around 11.22 am, Javed who worked as a mason entered the car and sat on the backseat. He was at Anand Vihar railway station to travel to Bihar, police said. At around 1.50 pm one of the engineer’s staff members came to collect a lunchbox from the car and locked it without realising someone was inside.

The officer said that the footage shows Javed trying to open the doors between 1.54 pm and 3.13 pm and moving restlessly. Later at around 5.34 pm when the engineer returned, he found Javed lying motionless and alerted the authorities. The post-mortem conducted at GTB Hospital suggested death due to asphyxiation. Further probe is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

