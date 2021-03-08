Bihar: 6 labourers killed, 3 injured as wall of school collapses in Khagaria district

The incident took place in Chandi Tola area under Maheshkhunt police station about 190 km from state capital Patna.

At least six labourers were killed and three others injured when a wall of a school collapsed in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday. The incident took place in Chandi Tola area under Maheshkhunt police station, about 190 km from state capital Patna.

According to reports, the tragedy took place during the construction of a drain near a primary school. A JCB machine was being used for excavation near the wall of the school.

The wall of the school was damaged due to the excavation and it collapsed trapping labourers working at the site.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be serious.

Locals have blamed the contractor of the wall construction work for the incident. Eye witnesses said the wall was being constructed without any proper planning.

