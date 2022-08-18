Jungle raj 2.0 in Bihar? Jawan, vegetable seller's daughter shot dead in separate incidents within 12 hrs

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI IMAGES A police investigation is on in both incidents.

Bihar: In two separate incidents within a span of 12 hours, two people were shot dead in public in Bihar. The incidents were uncovered on Thursday, sending the country in chills.

The first incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot in the Indrapuri area of Patna's Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station. Police officials said that the accused was a jilted lover. The girl who was shot in the neck is currently undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The second incident came to the fore Thursday morning. Bablu Kumar, an army jawan, was shot dead by two bike-borne men during a loot attempt today around 3 am. The murder happened at Chiraiyatand Bridge under Kankarbagh Police Station limits in Patna. The jawan, who was on a leave, was on his way to board Rajdhani Express to Guwahati.

A police investigation is on in both incidents.

