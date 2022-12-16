Bihar hooch tragedy: Petition seeking SIT probe filed in Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Petition has been filed in SC seeking SIT probe into Bihar Hooch tragedy.

Bihar hooch tragedy: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking an SIT probe into the Bihar (Chapra) hooch tragedy. The plea seeks an independent probe and formulation of action plan to curb the manufacturing, trading and sale of illicit liquor. The PIL further seeks compensation for the victims’ families who lost their lives in the tragedy. An SIT has already been set up in the state which consists of 31 police officials, and is headed by an additional SP and three deputy SPs.

The ASP of Sonpur Anjani Kumar will be leading the team which has been instructed to inquire into all aspects of the hooch tragedy. The death toll in the Bihar Hooch tragedy has mounted to 50. Meanwhile, the political blame game is also doing the rounds.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi had demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his 'Sharabi' remarks in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday. Modi said that Kumar's behavior in the assembly lacked grace and he should apologise for his statement. "In the past six years, more than 1,000 people have died in Bihar due to spurious liquor. Is Bihar under police raj? The way Nitish Kumar behaved in the assembly isn't graceful, he should apologise."

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, had also accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the Chhapra hooch tragedy on Thursday. He said the CM was hiding the actual numbers by 'burning the bodies' without any post-mortem. "By burning bodies without doing a post-mortem, they wanted to show less number of deaths. We've come here to know the truth," Sinha said.

ALSO READ | What kind of language is Nitish Kumar using against those died? Ex-Union Minister on Bihar hooch tragedy

Latest India News