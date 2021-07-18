Bihar hooch tragedy: 16 suspects arrested; SHO, 3 others suspended

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar hooch tragedy: 16 suspects arrested

As many as 16 people have been arrested in connection with 12 suspected hooch deaths in Bihar's West Champaran district, officials said. "A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the case where at least 12 died due to consumption of poisonous/spurious liquor in Champaran," as per a release issued by the District Public Relations Office of West Champaran.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) and three others have been suspended in the matter.

Earlier on Friday, as soon as the Lauria Police Station received the information about the deaths of eight people, the police officials formed a team and raided the nearby areas through dog squads.

"Everyone must create social awareness and inspire themselves, their families, and other people of the society to not to consume alcohol," police appealed to people in a press release.

West Champaran District Magistrate Kundan Kumar had said on Friday, "We have been told that around eight people died mysteriously at a village (in West Champaran) in the past two to three days. Their family members and villagers have not mentioned alcohol consumption. An FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway."

Also, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi had informed about the probe. "The investigation is underway. Officers concerned are working on it. The locals are not ready to talk about it. We are closely monitoring the situation," Renu Devi had said on Friday.

The District Magistrate of West Champaran and the Superintendent of Police, Bettiah have requested the residents to not hide the symptoms of poisoning due to the consumption of spurious alcohol of any person and inform the medical team as soon as possible so that the person could be cured.



