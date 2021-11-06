Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar chairs review meeting on liquor ban

Follow us on Image Source : NITISH KUMAR (TWITTER). CM Nitish Kumar chairs review meeting on liquor ban.

Bihar hooch tragedy news: Following the death of 33 people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state.

"A review meeting was held regarding the prohibition of liquor at 'Sankalp' at 1, Anne Marg," tweeted Kumar.

As many as 33 people have died and several others reportedly fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in two districts of Bihar in the last few couple of days. According to reports, deaths have been reported in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts.

Eight persons died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, while the toll in another incident of consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Gopalganj climbed to 16 on Thursday with six more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.

Bihar minister Janak Ram rushed to Gopalganj. He later told reporters “I have visited the houses of persons who died allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor. It could be a conspiracy to defame the NDA government.”

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said “Some people have died under mysterious circumstances in Muhammadpur village in the district in the last two days. The cause of their death cannot be confirmed as autopsy reports are still awaited.Three teams are probing the case.”

Some of the bodies have been cremated by their families, the local police said.

(With ANI inputs)

