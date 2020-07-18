Image Source : PTI 'Bihar govt manipulating COVID-19 numbers', Tejashwi Yadav raises serious questions

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has raised some serious questions on the COVID-19 response in the state of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that the testing in the state is the lowest and the state government is manipulating numbers.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi tweeted, "Nitish Ji is playing havoc with the lives of 12.6 crores Biharis. To avoid bad pressers, he is suppressing the data. Is your image more important than the lives of our people,Mr. CM? Enormity of situation is such that lacs of people will die if under testing goes on like this."

He further added, "In Bihar highest single-day surge- 2226 new cases with a positivity rate of 21.7% highest in India was recorded. To avoid making it to headlines CM hid the actual figures & published half of cases another day. Bihar will report highest no. of cases if testing is more than 30K."

In Bihar highest single day surge- 2226 new cases with positivity rate of 21.7% highest in India was recorded. To avoid making it to headlines CM hid the actual figures & published half of cases another day. Bihar will report highest no. of cases if testing is more than 30K. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 18, 2020

Bihar has had 23,589 COVID-19 cases out of which 14,621 people have recovered while 8,767 people are currently infected. Bihar has also reported over 200 casualties.

