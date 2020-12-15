Nitish govt keeps poll promise, approves free coronavirus vaccine for all

Image Source : AP A COVID-19 vaccine shot is being administered to a person. (Representational image)

Giving nod to one of its poll promises, the newly formed JDU-BJP government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership on Tuesday approved free coronavirus vaccine for the people of the state. Apart from approving the free covid vaccine, the government in its cabinet meeting also talked about implementing Nitish Kumar's government vision document 'Saat Nischay Part-2'. The cabinet also discussed generating up to 20 lakh private, government jobs, one of its election promises.

Free vaccine against coronavirus for the people of the state was one of the poll promises by the BJP mentioned in its manifesto for Bihar elections. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had released BJPs manifesto in which the party promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

It also sought to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years and farmers with the assurance of bringing lentils under the MSP regime.

"The NDA government in Bihar has set an example before the country in the fight against corona. It''s our resolve that once the vaccine against the coronavirus has been cleared by the ICMR, we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost," said the manifesto. The promise figured at the top of the BJP''s election document.

