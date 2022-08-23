Bihar: Muslim minister stirs controversy; enters Gaya's Vishnupad temple with CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : NITISH KUMAR/ TWITTER Image shows Mohammad Israil Mansoori in a Vishnupad temple of Gaya, Bihar

Highlights Pictures of the visit were shared by Nitish Kumar on his official Twitter handle

The Bihar CM probably took Israil Mansoori to the Vishnupad temple for a 'darshan'

A notice stating prohibition of non-Hindus inside the temple has already been put at the gate

Bihar: A row was created over the entry of Mohammad Israil Mansoori into Vishnupad temple of Gaya. The Information and Technology Minister stepped inside the temple with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, following which the latter was targetted by several BJP leaders.

According to the details, the chief minister was on an official visit to Gaya and took along Information and Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori to the Vishnupad temple for a 'darshan'.

After the 'puja', Mansoori said that it was my fortune to enter with CM Nitish Kumar in the "Garbh Grih" of Vishnupad temple.

Visuals of him inside the temple were shared by Nitish Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

The temple authority has claimed that a notice with regards to the prohibition of non-Hindu people entering inside the temple, was put on the gate to inform them, still, Mansoori entered inside the "Garbha Griha" of the temple.

The temple has now constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

Reacting to it, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA of BJP and Hindu hardliner said: "It was a heretic act of Mansoori to enter the temple. When it is clearly mentioned that non-Hindus are prohibited to enter the temple, how did he do that? CM Nitish Kumar is answerable for it. He has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and insulted the temple."

"The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of common Hindus, who believe in Sanatan Dharma by taking along a non-Hindu, his Muslim minister into the premises of Gaya's famous Vishnupad Mandir. Nitish Kumar does not believe in Hindu religious text or follows the traditions of Hindu Dharma. If Nitish Kumar ji is suffering from secular-itis, he should better go to Mecca and Madina to offer Namaz," said Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the BJP's OBC wing and spokesperson of Bihar.

"The way Nitish Ji has deliberately tried to pollute the temple premises by breaking the ancient religious norms as well as rules and regulations of the local priest, he must apologise to the Hindu faith and all those who believe in Sanatan Dharma globally. This photo opportunity exercise of Nitish ji to appease the Muslims is seriously condemnable," Anand said.

Danish Rizwan, the national spokesperson of HAM said: "The way BJP leaders are trying to spread communalism is seriously objectionable. They are creating a poisonous atmosphere in society. We will not allow their communal agendas to spread in the state."

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Police arrest 13 for pelting stones at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's carcade

Latest India News