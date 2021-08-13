Bihar: Flood situation worsens in Patna, water enters more localities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The water level has increased in the last 24 hours, entering the Didarganj region located on the eastern side of the state capital. The most affected places are Sonama panchayat, Khaspur, Jethuli and Punadih panchayat, among others.

The flood situation has worsened in Patna district after water from the Ganga entered into some more localities on Friday.

The water level has increased in the last 24 hours, entering the Didarganj region located on the eastern side of the state capital. The most affected places are Sonama panchayat, Khaspur, Jethuli and Punadih panchayat, among others.

The residents of these villages are using boats to buy essential daily needs.

"We are struggling to buy food and other essential domestic items. Our cattle and pet animals are at the stage of starvation. The water has entered into our ground floors now," said Saroj Kumar, a resident of Khaspur village.

Another villager, Rahul Sharma, said: "Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited our village on Thursday but he did not provide any assurance to facilitate the delivery of food and other domestic items. But besides him, no other public representatives have visited the flood-hit areas of region."

"The electricity supply in this region has snapped for the last few days and the residents of these villages are facing huge shortage of drinking water. Even the state government is not distributing chlorine tablets to purify the water for consumption," said Radhe Shyam Sharma, a resident of Sonama panchayat.

"We immediately need government assistance for survival. More than 35,000 people have been affected by the floods," Sharma said.

According to an official from the state disaster management unit, 28 districts have been affected by floods in north and central Bihar this season, including Patna. The other affected districts are East and West Champaran, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Sheohar, Saharsa, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran.

Latest India News