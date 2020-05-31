Bihar extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30

Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
The state of Bihar has extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. The decision comes a day after Centre decided to impose new guidelines as part of 'unlock 1' from June 1.

Patna Updated on: May 31, 2020 15:21 IST
Image Source : AP

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 20 on Saturday. Earlier, Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Siwan and Khagaria had reported two casualties each while Munger, Begusarai, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Saran, Nalanda, Rohtas, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur had reported one COVID-19 death each.

Patna remains the worst-affected district with 241 cases, followed by Rohtas (205), Begusarai (199), Madhubani (190), Munger (155) and Khagaria (134).

 

