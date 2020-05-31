Image Source : AP Bihar extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30

The state of Bihar has extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. The decision comes a day after Centre decided to impose new guidelines as part of 'unlock 1' from June 1.

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 20 on Saturday. Earlier, Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Siwan and Khagaria had reported two casualties each while Munger, Begusarai, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Saran, Nalanda, Rohtas, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur had reported one COVID-19 death each.

Patna remains the worst-affected district with 241 cases, followed by Rohtas (205), Begusarai (199), Madhubani (190), Munger (155) and Khagaria (134).

