OPINION | Bihar electoral revision: Rahul, Tejashwi on a weak ground By Wednesday evening, the Election Commission had received more than 53.89 lakh out of a total of 7.9 lakh voters in Bihar and the special intensive revision process will continue till July 25.

New Delhi:

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar gave a call for Bihar Bandh on July 9 to protest the special intensive revision of electoral rolls ordered by the Election Commission of India. There was practically no effect on day-to-day life in other cities of India except Patna, where RJD, Congress, and Left leaders led a protest march. Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the march and gave speeches. Rahul Gandhi alleged there was massive rigging in Maharashtra assembly elections held last year and plans are afoot to do the same in the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls. He said that while the number of voters in Maharashtra was inflated, in Bihar, the names of many voters will be deleted through this revision exercise.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged, the “EC is working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and efforts are being made to delete names of voters belonging to poorer sections, backwards and extremely backward classes, Dalits and Muslim communities”.

Two significant points came up at the Mahagathbandhan rally. Firstly, Pappu Yadav and Rahul’s close aide Kanhaiya Kumar were barred from standing on the ‘rath’ (vehicle) in which Rahul and Tejashwi were travelling. It is being alleged that Tejashwi Yadav does not like these two leaders, and it was at his instance that both the leaders were prevented from travelling in that vehicle. This has created anger among Congress supporters.

Secondly, Mahagathbandhan leaders criticised the Election Commission, but none of the leaders explained how verification of Bihar’s 7.9 crore voters can be carried out in 25 days. Till yesterday, most of the leaders were claiming that the Election Commission would wave a magic wand, and run special trains for Bihar voters spread out throughout the country to come and join the revision exercise, but on Wednesday, most of these leaders were silent.

The reason is that the Election Commission published data saying that 58 per cent of voters have submitted their forms within the last 15 days, and there are still 16 days left. By Wednesday evening, the Election Commission had received more than 53.89 lakh out of a total of 7.9 lakh voters in the state and the special intensive revision process will continue till July 25. All voters’ lists will be prepared on the basis of this exercise. Election Commission has sped up its exercise and all eyes are set on the verdict of the Supreme Court on this issue.

Take action against the MLA for beating the canteen staff

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MLA Sanjay Gaekwad slapped and kicked an employee working at the MLA hostel canteen for serving stale food. Gaekwad had ordered food from the canteen at night, and dal, sabzi was served in his room. The MLA alleged that he found a foul smell from the dal, and he went straight to the canteen carrying dal. In the canteen, the MLA rained blows and kicks on the hapless employee.

The next day, the matter was raised in the assembly and action was demanded by some members against Gaekwad, who had come to the House carrying dal and sabzi in a polythene bag. He demanded a probe into the affairs of the canteen.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this matter should not be politicised, and the question relates to the behaviour of a politician with commoners. He described Gaekwad’s behaviour as questionable and said the MLA could have complained to the authorities about the stale food that was served.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the stale food was served to the MLA and he fell ill, but it was not justified to beat an employee over this issue. Outside the House, Sanjay Gaekwad said, “I am the disciple of Balasaheb Thackeray who taught us to beat someone if he does mischief.”

What the MLA did was shameful. Drunk with the elixir of power, he slapped and kicked a canteen employee. This must be condemned by all. It is easy to raise a hand on a weak person, but, as Devendra Fadnavis said, the MLA could have complained about the stale food. There was no need to beat an employee. Unfortunately, the MLA has not realised his mistake and he is saying that he would again beat any person who served him stale food. This is indicative of a sick mindset.

In Hindi, there is a saying, ‘Pahle Chori, Phir Seenazori’ (first you commit mistake, then you justify). A case should be filed against the legislator and he should be handed over to the police. All parties inside the Assembly must demand action against the unruly MLA. If a legislator commits such an act, the honour of the entire Assembly is sullied.

Unfortunately, leaders like Uddhav Thackeray are trying to score political brownie points from this. He described the MLA’s act as “a conspiracy by Eknath Shinde against Fadnavis”. Giving a political colour to a legislator’s crime and providing the guilty person an escape route, does not lower the gravity of his crime.

