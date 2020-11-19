Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary resigns 3 days after taking oath amid corruption allegations

Image Source : ANI Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary resigns over corruption allegations.

Just 3 days after taking oath as Bihar Education Minister, Mewa Lal Choudhary on Thursday resigned amid corruption allegations levelled against him. Speaking on the development, Mewa Lal said, "An accusation is proven only when a charge sheet is filed or a court gives an order and none of the two is there to prove the allegations against me."

Even after taking oath, Mewalal has been under severe scrutiny of the RJD-led opposition. Recently, Tejashwi's party posted a series of tweets pointing that the lawmaker who won from the Tarapaur constituency was expelled from the Janata Dal-United in 2017 over corruption charges. He was re-inducted in the party later.

"The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar," the RJD said in a tweet.

मैंने कहा था ना आप थक चुके है इसलिए आपकी सोचने-समझने की शक्ति क्षीण हो चुकी है।



जानबूझकर भ्रष्टाचारी को मंत्री बनाया

थू-थू के बावजूद पदभार ग्रहण कराया

घंटे बाद इस्तीफ़े का नाटक रचाया।



असली गुनाहगार आप है। आपने मंत्री क्यों बनाया??आपका दोहरापन और नौटंकी अब चलने नहीं दी जाएगी? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 19, 2020

According to reports, Mewalal Choudhary was accused of irregularities at the Bihar Agriculture University (BAU) in Bhagalpur when he was its vice-chancellor.

In 2016, Mevalal Chaudhary, who was then the Vice Chancellor of Sabaur Agricultural University in Bhagalpur, was accused in a big scam. Mevalal, one of the people closest to the Chief Minister, was accused of wrongly reinstating 161 assistant professors while he was vice-chancellor. A case was also registered against him in the matter.

