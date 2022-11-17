Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
Bihar: ED raids premises of state Industries Minister Sameer Mahaseth

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2022 12:19 IST
ED raids on Sameer Mahaseth: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (November 17) carried out raids at the premised of Bihar Industries Minister Sameer Mahaseth. The raids were conducted at Mahaseth's Patna residence as well as few other places. 

Sameer Mahaseth is a minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) quota. He was elected as member of Bihar Assembly for the second time from Madhubani seat.

Previously, he was member of the Bihar Legislative Council. 

More details awaited.

