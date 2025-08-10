Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha responds to Tejashwi Yadav’s voter ID allegation, says ‘we don’t play these games’ Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha dismissed Tejashwi Yadav’s allegation, clarifying that he had applied to shift his registration from Bankipur to Lakhisarai and votes only from one place.

Patna:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday firmly denied Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that he holds two electors photo identity card (EPIC) numbers in different constituencies. “Our whole family had voter IDs from Bankipur. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai constituency and remove it from Bankipur. It did not happen immediately, so I called the BLO, filled the form, and took the receiving. I have all the documents. I vote from only one place last time too, it was in Lakhisarai," he said.

"We don’t play these games,” Sinha said, taking a swipe at Yadav as the “prince of jungle raj.”

What did Tejashwi Yadav claim?

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Election Commission’s online records show Sinha listed in both Bankipur and Lakhisarai, with his age recorded as 57 in one entry and 60 in another. The RJD leader claimed that the data is also present in the new voter list shared with political parties, and suggested only two possibilities, "either the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process is fraudulent, or the Deputy CM is involved in fraud himself."

"The new voter list, which has been given to the district president of all the parties. This is also there in the new list. So now, who is doing fraud in this? People should know this..." Tejashwi Yadav said. The dispute comes against the backdrop of mounting Opposition criticism of the SIR exercise ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

Tejashwi had earlier alleged his own name was missing from the draft electoral rolls, a claim the Election Commission rebutted by producing the list showing his details intact. Recently, Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of “vote theft,” claiming over 1,00,250 votes were stolen in a Karnataka seat and warning that the method was being used across the country.