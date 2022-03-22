PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath extend wishes on Bihar Diwas 2022, recall state's heritage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath extend wishes on Bihar Day 2022, recall state's heritage

Highlights PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion of Bihar Diwas.

In a tweet, the PM wished that Bihar establishes new records in development.

Yogi said that he prays to God that Bihar touches the peak of development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day 2022. In a tweet, the prime minister wished that the state, rich in historical and cultural heritage, establishes new records in development.

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on Bihar's foundation day. He tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to the people of Bihar on the foundation day of Bihar, covered with natural resources, the historical land of spirituality and revolution, the birthplace of great ascetics, excellent education and rich culture. I pray to God that Bihar touches the peak of development and prosperity."



Bihar was carved out of Bengal in 1912.

Latest India News