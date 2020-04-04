Image Source : AP 2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 32

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of patients suffering from the dreaded disease in the state to 32, a top official said on Saturday. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, said that the latest case was that of a 65-year-old man from Bhagalpur district, with a travel history to the UK.

Earlier, a 37-year-old Gaya resident, who had recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus infection, the principal secretary said.

Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said the patient was admitted to a hospital along with his wife, who had contracted the disease a few days ago.

The principal secretary stated that 2,629 samples have been tested so far at three designated facilities in the state -- the RMRI, an ICMR centre in Patna, the city-based IGIMS hospital and the DMCH hospital at Darbhanga.

Of these, 2,239 tests have been conducted at the RMRI alone, followed by 362 at IGIMS and 28 at DMCH.

Munger is the worst affected in the state and has reported seven cases, including that of a Qatar returnee who died last month.

Siwan comes second with six cases, followed by five each in Patna and Gaya, three in Gopalganj, two in Nalanda and one each in Lakhisarai, Saran and Begusarai and Bhagalpur.

For 11 of the 32 cases in the state, the infection has been traced back to the deceased Munger resident.

