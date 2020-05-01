Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Bihar: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported, toll mounts to 450

Eighteen more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bihar, taking the total number of patients undergoing treatment in the state to 450, Bihar Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Friday. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the state. Bihar has so far seen two deaths due to the virus. At least 82 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 35,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 35,043 including 1147 deaths while 8,889 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. On Thursday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 33,610 including 1075 deaths and 8,373 have recovered.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

