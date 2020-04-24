Image Source : PTI Seven people infected 121 in Bihar, taking total coronavirus cases in state to 182

In Bihar, out of 182 coronavirus positive patients, 121 people have been infected by only 7 people, according to state Health Secretary.

Below are the number of confirmed cases infected by these 7 people:

One person infected 29 in Munger

13 infected with 1 other in Munger itself

1 to 22 infected in Siwan.

1 to 19 infected in Nalanda.

1 to 14 infected in Rohtas

1 to 17 infected in Patna

1 to 7 infected in Buxar.

Earlier in the day, six more persons, including a 10-year-old boy, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar. The fresh cases were reported from Munger district.

Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said new patients including the boy, two men and three women are residents of Sadar Bazar area of Jamalpur in Munger district.

Munger has now 42 cases while Nalanda accounted for 19, making them the two worst affected in the state.

The number of samples tested so far in the state is 13,785 There has been a steep rise in the number of cases since Monday when the state's aggregate crossed the three-digit mark.

Taking a serious note of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state health department issued a circular making it mandatory for people to wear face masks while travelling and visiting public places like food, vegetable and medicine shops, and dairies.

