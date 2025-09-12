Bihar Congress posts AI video mocking PM Modi's mother, BJP says people will teach them a lesson BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came down heavily on the Congress on X, saying the party had “crossed all limits” with the video. “Far from remorse for abusing PM’s mother, Congress justified and defended the accused with lies. This party has become ‘Gaaliwadi’ instead of Gandhiwadi,” he posted.

Patna:

Bihar Congress has landed in controversy after posting an AI-generated video on X that appears to show characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. The 36-second clip on X, marked “AI GENERATED,” has been widely shared online and is being seen by the BJP as a personal attack ahead of the Bihar elections.

Assam CM says Bihar will teach lesson to Congress

Reacting to the development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Congress insulting the Prime Minister’s mother is condemnable and the country will not tolerate it. He added that the people of Bihar will teach them a lesson as PM Modi's mother is our mother.

The AI-generated video from the Bihar Congress, captioned “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams,” comes amid an already heated political climate in Bihar. In the meantime, the BJP demanded an apology from the Congress and action against those responsible for posting the video, describing it as a calculated insult aimed at hurting sentiments ahead of polls.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal slammed the Congress for the video, calling it a new low in politics. “Prime Minister Modi has always kept politics separate from family life. It is painful that the Congress first abused the prime minister’s mother and is now using deepfake technology to mislead the country and insult all mothers,” he said.

Congress has come ‘Gaaliwadi’ not Gandhiwadi: Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came down heavily on the Congress on X, saying the party had “crossed all limits” with the video. “Far from remorse for abusing PM’s mother, Congress justified and defended the accused with lies. This party has become ‘Gaaliwadi’ instead of Gandhiwadi,” he posted.

BJP says Congress stands for 'Insult Nari Shakti'

Moreover, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "Does the INC, Indian National Congress, now infamously stand for 'Insult Nari Shakti'? The misogynistic Congress Party's Bihar State Unit's official handle in the most uncouth manner has now demeaned and denigrated the memory of PM Narendra Modi's late mother by using fake, disgusting AI caricatures of our Prime Minister's late mother who's no longer amongst us. This depraved degenerate act of the Congress Party is unpardonable and reprehensible and this fake video generated by the Bihar Congress handle is a deliberate insult to each and every mother, daughter and sister in Bihar and our nation."

