Congress to revamp Bihar unit, Rajesh Ram frontrunner to be state chief: Sources

Rajesh Ram likely to be Bihar Congress chief

The Congress party could announce to set up its Bihar committee soon, sources said. They added that the party high command is in favour of Rajesh Ram's candidature for the president's post in the eastern state. He will replace Madan Mohan Jha as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Jha was appointed as the Bihar Congress chief in 2017 after then state party president Ashok Choudhary joined Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Jha had put in his papers soon after the 2020 Assembly elections in which the Congress won only 19 seats. The Congress contested elections in an alliance with the RJD.

Sources said that the party high command could appoint 8 to 9 working presidents in the state with a focus on OBC, Dalit and Muslim combination. Sources said that senior leaders like Meira Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Akhilesh Singh and Nikhil Kumar could be given important committees that will be constituted.

Rajesh Ram emerged as the potential candidate for Bihar Congress chief after Bhakt Charan Das, who is in charge of the party in the state, threw his weight behind his candidature.

The development assumes significance as some senior party leaders had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to demand a revamp in the state unit.

