Bihar CM Nitish Kumar praises PM Modi and Indian Army for Operation Sindoor, says 'whole country is proud' Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reacted to the action of the Indian Army under 'Operation Sindoor'. He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post.

New Delhi:

Under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Armed Forces have avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Through this operation, the Indian Army destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and killed more than 100 terrorists. This operation was carried out from Indian soil. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reacted to this action of the army. Nitish Kumar expressed pride in the Indian Army for this action. Along with this, he also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "In response to the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has targeted 09 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. The whole country is united against terrorism. The whole country is proud of the courage and valour of the Indian Army. We all have unwavering faith and pride in the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Jai Hind."

Take a look at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's post here:

Let us tell you that under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. First of all, the Sawai Nala camp, located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was destroyed. It was a Lashkar camp from which the terrorists responsible for many terrorist attacks, including Pahalgam, had taken training. It is 30 km away from the LoC. Jaish's Bilal terror camp in Bahawalpur was also demolished. Hizbul's camp Mehmoona Zoya was demolished in Sialkot.