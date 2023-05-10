Mission 2024: Bihar CM Nitish along with Tejashwi meets his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar meets his Jharkhand counterpart.

Mission 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Wednesday. The meeting was held at Soren's residence in Ranchi around 5 pm, an official said.

Kumar is on a mission to unite dispersed Opposition parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in Lok Sabha election 2024.

"The meeting among the leaders is on," a JD(U) leader said here.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey said two CMs and Yadav would "discuss various matters, including political issues".

The Bihar CM, who snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has toured many places and met political leaders of various hues as part of his “opposition unity drive”.

Kumar on Tuesday called on Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar and held a discussion with him for more than an hour.

Recently, he also held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Kumar and Yadav had in April met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and pledged to bring all opposition parties together for a united front against the BJP.

The JD(U) leader, also held meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury among others.

Kumar has been maintaining that he had “no prime ministerial ambitions” but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Ahead of polls, SC objects to Amit Shah, others making political statements on Karnataka Muslim quota issue

Latest India News