Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh dies of Covid, CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of COVID on Friday in a private hospital in Patna. Singh who had tested positive recently was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he died Friday, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told PTI.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Singh was slated to retire in August end.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat. The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet.

Following this, the cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.

