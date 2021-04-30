Friday, April 30, 2021
     
Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh dies of Covid, CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Arun Kumar Singh was slated to retire in August end.

Patna Published on: April 30, 2021 16:02 IST
Arun Kumar Singh was appointed as the Chief Secretary after retirement of his predecessor Deepak Kumar on February 28.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of COVID on Friday in a private hospital in Patna. Singh who had tested positive recently was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he died Friday, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told PTI.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Singh was slated to retire in August end.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat. The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet.

Following this, the cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.

