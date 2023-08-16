Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to visit Delhi to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (August 16). Besides meeting the Delhi Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar will also meet other opposition leaders in the national capital.

Nitish Kumar will also visit the 'Samadhi' of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) held its first meeting in Bihar while the second meeting took place in Bengaluru.

INDIA alliance’s crucial third meeting is scheduled to take place on August 31 (Thursday) and September 1 (Friday) in Mumbai.

During the meeting, discussions on how to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election will take place. A threadbare discussion will also take place on seat sharing formula and will also unanimously choose the convener of INDIA.

