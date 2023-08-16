Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today

Nitish Kumar will also visit the 'Samadhi' of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) held its first meeting in Bihar while the second meeting took place in Bengaluru.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to visit Delhi to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (August 16). Besides meeting the Delhi Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar will also meet other opposition leaders in the national capital.

INDIA alliance’s crucial third meeting is scheduled to take place on August 31 (Thursday) and September 1 (Friday) in Mumbai.

During the meeting, discussions on how to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election will take place. A threadbare discussion will also take place on seat sharing formula and will also unanimously choose the convener of INDIA.

(With agencies inputs) 

