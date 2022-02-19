Bihar: Six dead, several injured in collision between car, passenger bus

At least six people were reported dead and several were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car near Nuaon on NH-84 in Bihar on Saturday.
The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
Details awaited.
