Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Top Ukrainian military officials come under shelling attack during tour of conflict front, flee to bomb shelter
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar: Six dead, several injured in collision between car, passenger bus

Bihar: Six dead, several injured in collision between car, passenger bus

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: February 19, 2022 21:54 IST
bihar news, bihar death,
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Bihar: Six dead, several injured in collision between car, passenger bus

At least six people were reported dead and several were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a car near Nuaon on NH-84 in Bihar on Saturday.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. 

Details awaited. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News