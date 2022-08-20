Bihar Cabinet: 'No new car, flowers as gifts for RJD ministers', announces Tejashwi Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar cabinet: 'No new car, flowers as gifts for RJD ministers': Tejashwi Yadav issues directives

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday issued some directives for the RJD ministers of the Bihar state cabinet. Some of the directives mandated that RJD ministers wouldn't buy a new car or any vehicle and that they wouldn't give or receive flowers as gifts.

Here are all the directives issued by Tejashwi Yadav for RJD ministers:

Rashtriya Janata Dal ministers in the Bihar government will not buy any new vehicles for themselves in the department. Rashtriya Janata Dal ministers will not allow workers, well-wishers, supporters, or any other person older than them to touch their feet. They will promote the tradition of salutation, 'namaste' and 'adab' with folded hands for courtesy and greetings. All the ministers are requested to have gentle and courteous behavior with everyone and the conversation should be positive. While dealing with simplicity, they will help the poor and needy people of all caste or religions on a priority basis without delay. Instead of giving and receiving flowers or bouquets as gifts, they will encourage the exchange of books and pens. They will promote the working style of honesty, transparency, promptness, and prompt implementation under the leadership of the Chief Minister in all departmental works. All the ministers, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Government of Bihar, and their subordinate departments, their work plans, and development works will be continuously promoted on social media so that the public can get positive information about every initiative.

