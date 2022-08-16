Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 ministers, including from RJD, JD(U) to be inducted | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav interacts with the media

Highlights The new ministers will be from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance

Nitish Kumar had broke the BJP-led alliance and formed a new govt in alliance with RJD and Congress

The Bihar cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers

Bihar cabinet expansion: The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded on Tuesday when a total of 31 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance.

The swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM at the Raj Bhavan.

The newly formed "Mahagathbandhan" government will be expanded nearly a week after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the BJP-led alliance and formed a new government in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

A series of meetings were held among the Mahagathbandhan partners before the cabinet expansion. The Bihar cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar at present comprises seven parties - JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM- which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly.

Bihar cabinet expansion: Full list of new ministers

A total of 31 ministers - 16 from RJD, 11 from JD(U), two from Congress, one from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one independent candidate will be inducted in Bihar's cabinet today.

New minisers from RJD

1. Tej Pratap Yadav

2. Alok Kumar Mehta

3. Anita Devi

4. Surendra Prasad Yadav

5. Chandra Shekhar

6. Lalit Yadav

7. Bhai Virendra

8. Rama Nand Yadav

9. Sudhakar Singh

10. Kumar Sarvjeet

11. Surendra Ram

12. Akhtarul Islam Shahin

13. Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam

14. Bharat Bhushan Mandal

15. Kartik Singh

16. Samir Kumar Mahaseth

New ministers from JD(U)

1. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

2. Bijendra Prasad Yadav

3. Ashok Choudhary

4. Sheela Mandal

5. Shrawan Kuma

6. Sanjay Jha

7. Leshi Singh

8. Mohd Zama Khan

9. Jayant Raj Kushwaha

10. Madan Sahni

11. Sunil Kumar

New ministers from Congress

1. Md Afaque Alam

2. Murari Prasad Gautam

New minister from HAM

Santosh Suman Manjhi

Independent

Sumit Singh

Meanwhile, the new Nitish Kumar led-Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly.

The session was initially under question as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refused to quit and prompted the ruling alliance to move a no-confidence motion against Sinha.

Also Read | Bihar politics: Pashupati Kumar Paras debunks possibility of RJD MPs joining JD(U)

Latest India News