Bihar BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamsi shot at by unidentified assailants in Munger

Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Bihar BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamsi shot dead in Munger

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot at by unidentified assailants in Munger district of Bihar on Wednesday, news agency ANI report. The leader has been identified as Azfar Shamsi.

Azfar Shamsi suffered bullet injuries in the attack. The incident took place near Jamalpur College in Jamalpur area. Shamsi is the party's spokesperson for the state unit.

According to Munger SP, three men were involved in the attack on Azfar Shamsi, also an associate professor. Shamsi is was going to his chamber when the incident took place.

"He is currently undergoing treatment. His statement has been recorded, he had dispute with another professor of the college whom we have arrested, he will be questioned," the SP told ANI.

Bihar: BJP's spokesperson for the state unit, Azfar Shamsi shot at by criminals, near Jamalpur College, Jamalpur. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Latest India News