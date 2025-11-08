OPINION | Bihar: Tejashwi's lone battle against NDA Tejashwi Yadav is addressing consecutive rallies. Additionally, there is a lack of coordination between RJD and Congress in their campaign efforts. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for four days, but instead of focusing on Bihar-related issues, his speeches often diverted to other topics.

New Delhi:

As the campaign in Bihar is reaching its crescendo before the second phase of polling for remaining 122 assembly seats, a clear picture is emerging. NDA leaders are addressing election rallies with gusto, while in the Mahagathbandhan camp, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav appears to be the lone star campaigner. The NDA has fielded its entire battery of star campaigners including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, J.P. Nadda, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ravi Kishen and others. Modi addressed rallies in Kaimur and Aurangabad on Friday, and another ally in Sitamarhi on Saturday morning.

The onus of Mahagathbandhan's campaign has now fallen on the shoulders of Tejashwi Yadav who is addressing 12 to 15 rallies daily. Tejashwi's speech focuses on two points : govt jobs for youths and Bihari versus Bahri (foreigners). It is a no-brainer to say that the results of Bihar elections will decide the political future of Tejashwi Yadav. He has jumped into the fray with full energy. but he is facing big challenges.

One, he is addressing back-to-back rallies daily, and Two, there is no coordination between RJD and Congress, as far as campaign is concerned. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for four days. Instead of speaking about issues relating to Bihar, his speeches strayed to other issues. This has lowered the morale of Mahagathbandhan leaders.

On the other hand, NDA's strategy has been finetuned for each assembly seat and there is perfect coordination among allies. Nitish Kumar has addressed more than 70 rallies till date, Modi has spoken at 18 rallies, Yogi has addressed 26 rallies and Amit Shah has addressed more than 40 public meetings. The carpet bombing of rallies by NDA is showing results. Its workers look exuberant. On Friday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I use a single chopper, but Modi has sent 30 helicopters after me."

Why Nehru removed important stanzas from Vande Mataram song?

To celebrate the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Modi government on Friday launched a year long celebration by releasing a Rs 50 commemorative coin and a special postage stamp. In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of removing important stanzas from Vande Mataram with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru piloting a resolution at the Congress session in 1937 in Faizpur near Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Modi said, this decision "not only broke the national song into pieces, but also sowed the seeds of Partition". "Why was this injustice done? The same divisive ideology remains a challenge for the nation today", Modi added. The Vande Mataram song will now be recited in full in all government programmes.

What Modi said about removal of stanzas from Vande Mataram song is correct. It is recorded in government documents. The stanzas that were removed offered prayers to Bharat Bhoomi as all-powerful goddess. The stanzas say, "Maa Bharati, you are Goddess Durga holding ten weapons, you are Goddess Lakshmi sitting on the Lotus, you are the Goddess of Learning, Saraswati, we bow before you. You shower wealth, you are sacred, you give us water, you give us strength, you give us fruits, Mother, we bow to you."

Several Muslim leaders objected to the praying of Ma Bharati, saying it was not prescribed in Islam to worship any god other than Almighty Allah. The AICC set up a committee, invited objections and suggestions, and finally, Nehru moved a resolution to remove the remaining stanzas of the song. It was in this context that Modi said that the Congress broke the national song to pieces.

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.