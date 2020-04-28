Image Source : PTI Bihar: 26-year-old woman tests COVID-19 positive in Nalanda; tally rises to 346

A 26-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Nalanda district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 346, a top official said

in Patna on Tuesday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, test reports of the woman, a resident of Nepura village adjoining the district headquarters of Bihar Sharif, came late on Monday.

She had recently returned from Delhi.

With this, the number of positive cases reported on Monday touched 69 the biggest-ever spike witnessed in the state where the contagion has now spread to 25 out of 38 districts.

So far, 35 people have tested positive in Nalanda, with only Munger (90) and Patna (39) reporting more cases.

A total of 19,790 samples have been tested in the state. Among the confirmed cases, two have died and 57 have recovered.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases cross 2,300-mark, death toll at 113. Check district-wise list

ALSO READ | Karnataka: With 8 new coronavirus cases, state's tally rises to 520; death toll at 20

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage