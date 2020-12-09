Image Source : ANI Major drug haul in northeast: Narcotics and contraband worth Rs 165 cr seized in Manipur

In one of the biggest haul of drugs in Northeast, a combined team of security forces apprehended six drugs traffickers, including two Myanmar nationals, and seized drugs worth over Rs 165 crores on Monday morning from Moreh and Tengnuopal district in Manipur.

The operation was executed by a team comprising of Assam Rifles troops, Manipur Police and NCB officials and the arrest took place during a raid at two locations in the border town of Moreh.

The raid was a well planned and orchestrated operation based on hard intelligence. It not only unearthed a large haul of narcotics and contraband it also seized a foreign-made pistol, a gun with ammunition.

Manipur shares 398 km of its border with Myanmar. The state is used as a transit by smugglers to traffic drugs, humans, arms among others taking advantage of the porous border.

Earlier last month, the Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of contraband items in the town Moreh, which was being smuggled across the border from Myanmar.

About 1.3 lakhs WIY tablets in 13 large packets worth Rs 6.5 crores were recovered from an individual trying to cross the border from the Myanmar side. Security forces managed to get hold of the perpetrator after a brief chase.

