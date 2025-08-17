Elvish Yadav's Gurugram house attacked; attackers fired over 25 rounds According to police, three bike-borne assailants fired around 25 to 30 rounds at Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram before fleeing from the spot. No one was injured in the incident.

New Delhi:

Multiple shots were fired at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's residence in Haryana's Gurugram on early Sunday morning, said the police, while adding that the incident took place between 5 am and 6 am.

Yadav's residence comes under the jurisdiction of Sector-56 police station of Gurugram.

According to police, three bike-borne assailants fired around 25 to 30 rounds at Yadav's residence before fleeing from the spot. No one was injured in the incident, said the police, adding that senior officials have arrived at the spot and an investigation is underway.

The 27-year-old lives on the second and third floors of the building, but was not present there when the attack happened. His family members and the caretaker were inside the residence, though.

"The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the Firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. We believe the police are working properly. Around 25-30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible," Yadav's father Ram Avtar Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Police rush to spot

The Haryana Police has rushed to the spot and has deployed its senior officials, who are now collecting forensic samples and scanning the CCTV footage to find out more about the attackers. Yadav's family, however, is yet to register a formal complaint.

Currently, Yadav is out of Haryana for some work.

Elvish Yadav's journey and his controversies

Yadav, a YouTuber, shot to fame after winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, he has often been embroiled in controversies for his remarks. In March last year, the 27-year-old was arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly consuming snake venom as a recreational drug during a rave party, which was attended by some foreigners.

The complaint was registered against Yadav by one, Gaurav Gupta.

The matter was taken up by the Allahabad High Court. During a hearing, his counsel said no snakes, narcotic or psychotropic substances were recovered from him. He also told the court that he had no links with the accused and the co-accused.

Later, the matter went to the Supreme Court, which, on August 6, stayed trial court proceedings against the YouTuber in this matter. A two-judge bench, which included Justices MM Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi, also issued a notice to Gupta and the Uttar Pradesh government on Yadav's plea.