Big win for CBI as fugitive Parminder Singh brought back to India from UAE through Interpol channels Earlier, on June 13, following a request from Punjab Police, the CBI had issued a Red Notice through Interpol. Subsequently, UAE agencies arrested the accused and decided to extradite him to India.

New Delhi:

In a major achievement for the CBI, fugitive Parminder Singh, also known as Nirmal Singh or Pindi, was on Friday successfully extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates through Interpol channels. Singh was prime accused in several cases filed by the Punjab Police.

He faces serious charges including raising funds to promote terrorist activities, extortion, attempted murder and criminal intimidation. After fleeing India, he had been hiding abroad for a long time.

The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi and Punjab Police, carried out this entire operation. On September 26, the Punjab Police team brought him to India.

What is Red Notice?

A Red Notice is an alert issued by Interpol to police agencies worldwide to help capture fugitives.

The CBI acts as the National Central Bureau (NCB) for handling Interpol-related matters in India and connects various Indian agencies through the Interpol network. In recent years, with the help of Interpol channels, more than 130 fugitives have been brought back to India.

India elected to Interpol's Asian Committee

India has achieved a significant milestone in international law enforcement by securing a seat on the Interpol Asian Committee. This election occurred during the 25th Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore, where India emerged successful following a rigorous multi-stage voting process.

This development represents a crucial advancement in bolstering India’s influence in global policing and security collaboration. The Asian Committee serves a vital advisory function, assisting the Asian Regional Conference by setting strategic priorities for combating crime and fostering enhanced police cooperation across the region