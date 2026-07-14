Big relief for Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case as Supreme Court refuses to cancel his bail

New Delhi:

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav on Tuesday received a major relief from the Supreme Court in the Deoghar fodder scam case as the apex court refuses to cancel his bail. The Supreme Court refused to stay the Jharkhand High Court's order and also refused to grant an order on the CBI's petition. The court has asked the High Court to expedite the hearing. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale heard the matter and declined to interfere with the High Court's order but directed it to expedite the hearing of Yadav's appeal against the trial court's judgment.

The Supreme Court rejected the CBI's request to cancel the bail and refused to interfere with the High Court's order granting bail to Lalu Yadav. The court stated that it did not wish to interfere with the High Court's order, particularly because seven years have passed since then; the CBI's appeal dates back to 2018. The Supreme Court has directed the High Court to expedite the hearing of Lalu Yadav's case.



Appearing for the CBI, ASG SV Raju argued that Lalu's bail plea had previously been rejected twice. However, the High Court subsequently granted bail on the grounds that he had completed 50% of his sentence—a premise that was factually incorrect—without considering that the sentences were not to run concurrently.

Appearing for Lalu Yadav, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Section 427 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, dealing with concurrent and consecutive running of sentences, would apply only at the stage of final adjudication and not while considering interim suspension of sentence.

After this, the Supreme Court bench indicated that it was more inclined to fast-track the appeals than revisit the bail order. “We will have to expedite the trial. What do you have to say if we expedite the appeal? We may not interfere with the order impugned,” it observed.

The order from the Supreme Court is in line with the bench’s indication during an earlier hearing in February that it was disinclined to cancel Yadav’s bail and would instead prioritise the final hearing of the pending appeals.

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