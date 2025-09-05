Big financial reveal in fake embassy scam: Harshvardhan Jain’s international money trail exposed | Details

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) investigation has revealed that Harshvardhan Jain, accused of running a fake embassy, had also launched a dubious sports event named Horse Premier League (HPL) modelled on the IPL. Documents recovered show 16 shortlisted teams representing countries including India, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.
Extensive offshore shell companies and bank accounts
The accused holds multiple shell firms and bank accounts across the globe- with confirmed financial trails in Cameron, Mauritius, the UAE, and the UK.
So far, 11 bank accounts linked to Jain have been identified-
- 6 in Dubai
- 3 in Mauritius
- 1 in London
- 1 in India
These accounts were presumably used for money laundering and financial misconduct.
Huge funds raised through sponsorship deals
Jain’s HPL event reportedly collected significant sums via sponsorships-
- Rs 10 crore from the title sponsor
- Rs 8 crore from co-sponsors
- Rs 7 crore from associate sponsors
High-profile associations exposed
Photos have surfaced showing Jain alongside former cricket star Mohammad Azharuddin at HPL events. Additionally, Bollywood personalities Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are named among the patrons of the league.
Job frauds and police complaints
Jain was also involved in defrauding people by promising overseas jobs. Two complaints have been filed with the police, accusing him of cheating related to job offers abroad.
Ongoing special task force investigation
The UP STF continues to probe the fake embassy scam and the associated financial irregularities, focusing on Jain’s wide network and international operations.