Big financial reveal in fake embassy scam: Harshvardhan Jain’s international money trail exposed | Details

Ghaziabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) investigation has revealed that Harshvardhan Jain, accused of running a fake embassy, had also launched a dubious sports event named Horse Premier League (HPL) modelled on the IPL. Documents recovered show 16 shortlisted teams representing countries including India, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.

Extensive offshore shell companies and bank accounts

The accused holds multiple shell firms and bank accounts across the globe- with confirmed financial trails in Cameron, Mauritius, the UAE, and the UK.

So far, 11 bank accounts linked to Jain have been identified-

6 in Dubai

3 in Mauritius

1 in London

1 in India

These accounts were presumably used for money laundering and financial misconduct.

Huge funds raised through sponsorship deals

Jain’s HPL event reportedly collected significant sums via sponsorships-

Rs 10 crore from the title sponsor

Rs 8 crore from co-sponsors

Rs 7 crore from associate sponsors

High-profile associations exposed

Photos have surfaced showing Jain alongside former cricket star Mohammad Azharuddin at HPL events. Additionally, Bollywood personalities Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are named among the patrons of the league.

Job frauds and police complaints

Jain was also involved in defrauding people by promising overseas jobs. Two complaints have been filed with the police, accusing him of cheating related to job offers abroad.

Ongoing special task force investigation

The UP STF continues to probe the fake embassy scam and the associated financial irregularities, focusing on Jain’s wide network and international operations.