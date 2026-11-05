Big Cabinet decision! Fast track courts to get 5-year extension, 850 courts to speed up rape trials

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has approved a five-year extension of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), aimed at ensuring quicker trials and timely justice in rape cases and offences registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The extended scheme will remain operational for another five years and provide for an expansion of the existing network from 779 functional courts to 850 across the country. The decision is expected to strengthen the judicial system's capacity to deal with pending sexual offence cases involving women and children. Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the continuation of the scheme would help reduce delays in the delivery of justice. "From less delay to faster justice!" PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday.

Rs 3,788 crore allocated for fast-track special courts

The scheme has been approved with a total financial outlay of Rs 3,788.04 crore. Of this, the Centre will contribute Rs 2,353.15 crore, while the states and Union Territories will collectively provide Rs 1,434.89 crore.

The Centre's share will be financed through the Nirbhaya Fund. Financial assistance will continue to be extended to states and Union Territories to meet the operational expenses of these courts under the approved funding arrangement.

850 courts to operate across the country

Under the extended scheme, the government plans to increase the number of Fast Track Special Courts from the existing 779 to 850. The expansion will be determined by the district-wise pendency of rape and POCSO cases.

Each court will have a dedicated judicial officer, a Special Public Prosecutor exclusively assigned to it and six support staff members. This arrangement is aimed at ensuring that these sensitive cases receive focused attention and are heard and decided expeditiously.

The courts will also be supported by Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres and specially designed courtroom facilities. These arrangements are intended to provide a safer, more comfortable and child-friendly environment for victims and witnesses during judicial proceedings.

How will the extended scheme benefit rape and POCSO victims?

The continuation of the scheme is expected to address the substantial backlog of rape and POCSO cases and help victims secure justice within a shorter timeframe. By prioritising cases involving women and children, the initiative also seeks to improve access to justice for vulnerable sections of society. Specially designed court facilities and dedicated personnel are expected to make the judicial process more sensitive to the needs of survivors, particularly children.

Govt to monitor performance of fast track courts

The Department of Justice will oversee the implementation of the extended scheme in coordination with state governments and Union Territory administrations. The performance of the courts will be tracked through the FTSC Dashboard, periodic progress reports and expenditure statements. The Centre will also hold regular consultations with High Courts and state governments to review implementation and address operational challenges. The expansion of the network will depend on the volume of pending rape and POCSO cases in different districts, ensuring that additional courts are established where the need is greatest.

Fast track special courts have disposed of over 4 lakh cases

The Fast Track Special Courts scheme was launched on October 2, 2019, following the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 and directions issued by the Supreme Court. It is currently operational in 29 states and Union Territories. Since its launch, the 779 functional courts, including 399 exclusive POCSO courts, have collectively disposed of 4,02,457 cases.

(With inputs from IANS)

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