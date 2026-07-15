Bhupesh Baghel submits Punjab Congress report, asserts leadership change is not a 'game of puppets'

Chandigarh:

With factionalism continuing to trouble the Punjab Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, the party high command has stepped up efforts to resolve internal differences. A day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence following his return from abroad, Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel met Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the state.

Baghel submits report on Punjab unit

Before the meeting, Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Bhupesh Baghel reached KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi. During the meeting, Baghel submitted his report on the Punjab Congress after holding consultations with leaders from across different factions of the state unit.

According to sources, the party leadership has ruled out any immediate change in the state leadership for now. However, discussions are underway on finding a formula to accommodate and pacify the disgruntled faction within the party.

'Changing a party chief is not a game of puppets'

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Baghel dismissed speculation over an immediate leadership change in Punjab. "Changing a party president is not a game of puppets," he said. Baghel added that he had submitted his report to KC Venugopal after meeting all key leaders of the Punjab Congress.

What the Channi camp wants

The latest developments come after Baghel met leaders from the camp of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on July 11. During that meeting, the Channi camp reportedly placed three key demands before the party leadership:

Removal of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president.

Declaration of Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial face for the next Assembly election.

Greater importance to Channi's opinion in the selection of Assembly election candidates.

Ahead of the meeting with Baghel, Channi had hinted at a tough stance, saying, "Wait and watch."

Why Congress high command not keen on changing Punjab chief

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress high command believes that replacing the state unit chief at this stage could weaken the party organisation in Punjab. According to sources, 25 of the party's 29 district presidents are backing Warring. He also reportedly enjoys the support of four Members of Parliament and eight to nine MLAs in the state.

Congress sources further said that Warring has been serving as the Punjab Congress chief for nearly four-and-a-half years and has built a strong hold over the party organisation. Removing him just months before the Assembly elections could adversely impact the party's electoral preparations, they added.

The party leadership is believed to be of the view that the disgruntled faction can be persuaded and that maintaining organisational stability is more important at this stage, sources added

Punjab Assembly elections inch closer

The term of the current Punjab Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in March 2027, leaving political parties with limited time to prepare for the next electoral battle. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule, major parties have already intensified their preparations. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is expected to seek another term by highlighting its governance record, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is also looking to expand its footprint in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress is focusing on resolving internal differences as it attempts to rebuild its organisational strength and emerge as a stronger challenger in the upcoming election.

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