Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya Baghel, sent to 14-day judicial custody in liquor scam case

Edited By: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi:

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, sent to 14-day judicial custody by court. Enforcement Directorate Lawyer Saurabh Pandey says, "In the ongoing liquor scam, we found some role of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and he was arrested...His five-day police remand was completed today, and we sought 14-day judicial custody from the court, which has been granted. The next date of hearing is September 6...He is not cooperating in the investigation..."

