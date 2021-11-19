Victory of farmers and democracy over injustice: Bhupesh Baghel on repeal of farm laws

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday congratulated farmers for "pressuring" the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, and described the government's announcement as a victory not only of farmers, but also of democracy over injustice.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

"The Gandhian movement has once again shown its strength. Congratulations to the farmers of the country for pressuring the Central government to withdraw the three black laws. This is the victory of not only farmers, but also of democracy against injustice," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- since last November against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. Over 10 rounds of talks with the government failed to break the deadlock between the two parties. Although the Supreme Court had put the three laws on hold earlier this year, farmers were adamant about their demand to repeal the laws.

Earlier on January 26, a tractor parade in Delhi, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

