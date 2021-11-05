Bhupesh Baghel attacks govt over fuel price reduction, says it is 'just a lollipop'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE The CM said that the move is 'just a lollipop'.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday attacked the central government over the latest excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel prices. The CM said that the move is 'just a lollipop'.

"If the NDA govt decreases excise duty from Rs 30 to Rs 9 like the UPA govt did, petrol-diesel costs will definitely go down," Baghel said, adding that "increasing the petrol cost by Rs 30, then downing it by Rs 5 is just a lollipop"

The Union government had on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. This announcement was matched by 22 states and Union Territories cutting VAT rates in different proportions.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets 'whipped' as part of a ritual for Govardhan Puja | WATCH

Latest India News