Govt offices in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to function with 75 pc strength of employees in December

All subordinate offices and departments in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75 per cent strength of employees next month, the Odisha government said on Saturday. The directions cover entire staff including Group-A officers. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Saturday issued an official order in this regard and said that also said that all state government offices throughout the state will remain closed on Saturdays.

The department through the order asked the employees to ensure that the office work does not suffer. In the order, the department made exceptions for many offices.

"The departments / heads of offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack may decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office. However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services shall function in full strength," it said.

Besides, all officials and staff involved with the functioning of the assembly will attend office on all days in view of the ongoing session, it said.

"All precautionary measures issued by the department to curtail the spread of COVID-19 shall be strictly followed by all the departments as well as the employees. In case of detection of any fresh COVID infection case among the office employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued by the state government."

The officers/staff who have been provided with VPN shall work from home, when not assigned roster duty but shall not leave headquarters without permission, it said.

The government said they must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on telephone at all times. "Administrative departments will decide about the scale of operations in subordinate and field offices."

Odisha saw 550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total count to 3,17,789.

(With ANI inputs)

