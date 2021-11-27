Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bhopal: Unable to pay off debt, family of five attempts suicide; three dead

Highlights Family attempted suicide due to their poor financial condition

Sent suicide note via whatsApp

The family also killed two of its dogs and a mouse by poisoning them

Three persons in the Piplani Police Station area of Bhopal district have died and two are fighting for their lives in the hospital after five members of a family attempted suicide due to their poor financial condition, which had made it hard for them to repay the loans.

All the family members -man, his wife, two daughters and his mother- tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. The deceased, both the girls and man's mother, had also left a suicide note written on the walls of the house and had also sent separate suicide notes to their relatives via Whatsapp. Man and his wife are still struggling for their life in hospital.

Rakesh Shrivastava, Chief Superintendent of Police, Govindpura said, "In the Anand Vihar colony on Thursday night, a family tried to commit suicide. Upon receiving the information, they were all sent to the hospital. The suicide notes are being analysed and action will be taken as more facts and evidence comes. They had a lot of debt on them. They had kept their house on mortgage and were struggling to pay its instalments."

"During the initial investigation, it was revealed that one of the victims had borrowed a sum of Rs one lakh from two women named Pinki and Babli for some works related to a shop run by her father. The amount to be paid back was Rs three lakh after adding interest to it. The family was yet to pay a large portion of this account. Fed up with such circumstances, the entire family decided to commit suicide," he said.

"The family also killed two of its dogs and a mouse by poisoning them," he added. According to the information shared, the family had a quarrel with their lenders on November 11. Even two days back, their lenders had come to threaten the entire family. Investigation into the matter is underway.

Latest India News