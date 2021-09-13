Bhopal: Pani puri seller celebrates daughter's birth by distributing free snacks to hundreds

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A ong queue of people was witnessed at the pani puri stalls put up specially by pani puri seller Anchal Gupta to celebrate his daughter's birth.

Bhopal Pani puri seller news: A pani puri (golgappa) vendor in Bhopal celebrated the birth of his daughter by feeding the spicy tamarind-water filled snacks to hundreds of people in the capital city. According to reports, Anchal Gupta, who sells pani puri on a small cart, distributed snacks worth Rs 50,000 for free.

Gupta said he has been praying to have a girl child and when his wife gave birth to a daughter on August 17 he was ecstatic.

"When I received the news that I have a daughter, I was extremely happy. However, a few people gave weird reaction. Some of them told me that a girl child will be a burden etc," he said.

"I have small earnings but I wanted to give a message to all those who consider girl child as a burden. I am proud that I have a daughter," Anchal Gupta said.

On Sunday (September 12), as soon as the news spread that pani puri will be distributed free, crowd started gathering outside the special stalls that Gupta had put up. Soon, a long queue of people was witnessed at the pani puri stalls.

Gupta was seen urging people to follow Covid protocol and maintain social distancing but few paid heed to his repeated appeals.

